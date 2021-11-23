The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday. The organization's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt announced the nominees with a little help from some big names, including comedian Bargatza, BTS, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Tayla Parx and "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King.
The 64th Grammy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Record of the Year
"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA
"Freedom," Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches," Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat ft. SZA
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
Song Of The Year
"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
"Fight For You," H.E.R.
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat ft. SZA
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"Peaches," Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile
Album Of The Year
"We Are," Jon Batiste
"Love For Sale," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber
"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Back Of My Mind," H.E.R.
"Montero," Lil Nas X
"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo
"Evermore," Taylor Swift
"Donda," Kanye West
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Sweetie
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Pop Vocal Album:
"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber
"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Positions," Ariana Grande
"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Album
"Subconsciously," Black Coffee
"Fallen Embers," Illenium
"Music Is The Weapon," Major Lazer
"Shockwave," Marshmello
"Free Love," Sylvan Esso
"Judgment," Ten City
Best Rock Performance
"Shot In The Dark," AC/DC
"Know You Better (Live From Capital Studio A)," Black Pumas
"Nothing Compares 2 U," Chris Cornell
"OHMS," Deftones
"Making A Fire," Foo Fighters
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
"Up," Cardi B
"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
"Way Too Sexy," Drake, Future, Young Thug
"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion
Best Country Album
"Skeletons," Brothers Osbourne
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
"The Marfa Tapes," Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram
"The Ballad of Dood and Juanita," Sturgill Simpson
"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album
"Vértigo," Pablo Alborán
"Mis Amores," Paula Arenas
"Hecho A La Antigua," Ricardo Arjona
"Mis Manos," Camilo
"Mendó," Alex Cuba
"Revelación," Selena Gomez
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
"Cinema," The Marias
"Dawn," Yebba
"Hey What," Low
"Love for Sale," Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga
"Notes With Attachments," Pino Palladino, Blake Mills
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Rock Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Album
Best Remixed Recording
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer of the Year, Classical
Best Instrumental Composition
"Beautiful Is Black," Brandee Younger
"Cat and Mouse," Tom Nazziola
"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale," Vince Mendoza
"Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions," Arturo O'Farrill
"Eberhard," Lyle Mays
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
"Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul," Jon Batiste
"Absence," Terence Blanchard ft. The E Collective and The Turtle Island Quartet
"Skyline," Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, Gonzalo Rubalcaba
"Akoustic Band Live," Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl
"Side-Eye NYC," Pat Metheny
Best Music Film
Best R&B Performance
Best R&B Album
Best Music Video
"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC
"Freedom," Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches," Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Rap Song
"Bath Salts," DMX, Jay-Z, Nas
"Best Friend," Saweetie, Doja Cat
"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
"Jail," Kanye West, Jay-Z
"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray
Best Rap Album
"The Off-Season," J. Cole
"Certified Lover Boy," Drake
"King’s Disease," Nas
"Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator
"Donda," Kanye West
Best Gospel Album
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
"No Stranger," Natalie Grant
"Feels Like Home Vol. 2," Israel & New Breed
"The Blessing (Live)," Kari Jobe
"Citizen of Heaven (Live)," Tauren Wells
"Old Church Basement," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music