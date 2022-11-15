Grammy Awards 2023: See the List of Nominees

The Recording Academy on Tuesday released its nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.
Beyoncé received the most nominations with nine, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nominations while Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill received six each.
Bad Bunny made history as his album became the first sung entirely in Spanish to compete in the Album of the Year category.
Nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color, according to the recording academy.
See the list of nominees in respective categories below:
Record Of The Year
- Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
- Easy On Me — Adele
- BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
- You And Me On The Rock — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- Woman — Doja Cat
- Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time — Lizzo
- As It Was — Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
- Voyage — ABBA
- 30 — Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
- Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- Special — Lizzo
- Harry's House — Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
- abcdefu — GAYLE
- About Damn Time — Lizzo
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
- BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé
- Easy On Me — Adele
- GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
- Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Easy On Me — Adele
- Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny
- Woman — Doja Cat
- Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time — Lizzo
- As It Was — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
- Bam Bam — Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- My Universe — Coldplay & BTS
- I Like You (A Happier Song) — Post Malone & Doja Cat
- Unholy — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Higher — Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around... — Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
- Evergreen — Pentatonix
- Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage — ABBA
- 30 — Adele
- Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
- Special — Lizzo
- Harry's House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé
- Rosewood — Bonobo
- Don't Forget My Love — Diplo & Miguel
- I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated — KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
- On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Renaissance — Beyoncé
- Fragments — Bonobo
- Diplo — Diplo
- The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
- Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Between Dreaming And Joy — Jeff Coffin
- Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck
- Blooz — Grant Geissman
- Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau
- Empire Central — Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
- So Happy It Hurts —Bryan Adams
- Old Man — Beck
- Wild Child —The Black Keys
- Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile
- Crawl! — Idles
- Patient Number 9 —Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
- Holiday —Turnstile
Best Rock Album
- Dropout Boogie —The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Crawler — Idles
- Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer On The Sofa — Spoon
Best Alternative Music Performance
- There'd Better Be A Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys
- Certainty — Big Thief
- King — Florence + The Machine
- Chaise Longue — Wet Leg
- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
- WE — Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief
- Fossora — Björk
- Wet Leg — Wet Leg
- Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
- VIRGO’S GROOVE — Beyoncé
- Here With Me —Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
- Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
- Over — Lucky Daye
- Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Do 4 Love — Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps On Fallin' — Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
- PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA — Beyoncé
- 'Round Midnight —Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
- Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
- CUFF IT — Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
- Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
- Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
- Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Operation Funk — Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
- Drones — Terrace Martin
- Starfruit — Moonchild
- Red Balloon —Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) —Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
- Black Radio III —Robert Glasper
- Candydrip — Lucky Daye
- Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
- GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Vegas — Doja Cat
- pushin P —Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd & GloRilla
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- BEAUTIFUL — DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
- WAIT FOR U — Future Featuring Drake & Tems
- First Class — Jack Harlow
- Die Hard — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live) — Latto
Best Rap Song
- Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow Featuring Drake
- GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- The Heart Part 5 —Kendrick Lamar
- pushin P — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- WAIT FOR U — Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Best Rap Album
- GOD DID —DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You — Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- It's Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
- Heartfirst — Kelsea Ballerini
- Something In The Orange — Zach Bryan
- In His Arms — Miranda Lambert
- Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
- Live Forever — Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Wishful Drinking — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
- Midnight Rider's Prayer — Brothers Osborne
- Outrunnin' Your Memory — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
- Does He Love You - Revisited — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
- Never Wanted To Be That Girl — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- Going Where The Lonely Go — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
- Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
- Doin' This — Luke Combs
- I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) —Taylor Swift
- If I Was A Cowboy — Miranda Lambert
- I'll Love You Till The Day I Die — Willie Nelson
- 'Til You Can't — Cody Johnson
Best Country Album
- Growin' Up — Luke Combs
- Palomino — Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
- Humble Quest — Maren Morris
- A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- Rounds (Live) — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
- Keep Holding On — Gerald Albright, soloist
- Falling — Melissa Aldana, soloist
- Call Of The Drum —Marcus Baylor, soloist
- Cherokee/Koko — John Beasley, soloist
- Endangered Species — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- The Evening: Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
- Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
- Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy
- Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
- Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
- Live In Italy —Peter Erskine Trio
- LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
- Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
- Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets
Best Latin Pop Album
- AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera
- Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
- De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
- VIAJANTE — Fonseca
- Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
- TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
- Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
- LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee
- La 167 — Farruko
- The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- El Alimento — Cimafunk
- Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
- 1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
- Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
- Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
- MOTOMAMI — Rosalía
Best Reggae Album
- The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid
- Gifted — Koffee
- Scorcha — Sean Paul
- Third Time's The Charm — Protoje
- Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy
Best Music Video
- Easy On Me — Adele
- Yet To Come — BTS
- Woman — Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift