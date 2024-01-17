green day

Green Day performs surprise set in Rockefeller Center subway station with Jimmy Fallon

The band is in New York City ahead of the release of its latest studio album, "Saviors"

By Brad Luck

NBC New York

Commuters heading home Tuesday might have had the time of their lives, thanks to a surprise performance by Green Day right in the Rockefeller Center subway station.

The sneaky set was part of a segment for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that had the late night host jamming out alongside the band. The taping took place in the upper level of the 47-50th St-Rockefeller Center subway station during the evening commute.

The band performed six songs, including "American Idiot" and "Basket Case," for the excited crowd.

NBC New York
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC New York
NBC New York

The band is in New York ahead of the release of its latest studio album, "Saviors," which is set to be released on Friday. Green Day also just announced "The Saviors Tour" coming to Citi Field in August.

Entertainment News

celebrity babies 49 mins ago

Jenna Dewan is pregnant with baby no. 3, her 2nd with fiancé Steve Kazee

Super Bowl 1 hour ago

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day named pregame performers for Super Bowl in Las Vegas

The segment is scheduled to air on Thursday, Jan. 18.

This article tagged under:

green day
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us