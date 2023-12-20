Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach — the couple that brought the world ‘Barbie' — tie the knot after 12 years of dating

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

This update is so fantastic.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have officially tied the knot after 12 years together.

A rep for the "Little Women" director confirmed the union of the screenwriting duo — who co-wrote this year's box office behemoth "Barbie" — to People. The outlet also reported that the two allegedly exchanged vows in New York's City Hall.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Gerwig and Baumbach first met back in 2010 while working on the film "Greenberg" and began dating the following year. Before working together on the screenplay for "Barbie," the pair had often collaborated on other projects, including 2012's "Frances Ha" and 2015's "Mistress America."

And even when working on their own films, they still crossed paths: in 2020, they were both nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars for "Little Women" (directed and written by Gerwig) and "Marriage Story" (directed and written by Baumbach).

But in addition to their professional partnership, the two share an even more important role at home — parents to their 4-year-old son Harold and a second baby boy they welcomed earlier this year, whose name has not been revealed yet. Baumbach is also dad to son Rohmer, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

2023 Celebrity Babies

"He's a little Schmoo," the "Frances Ha" actress told Elle U.K. of their newborn while looking at photos in an interview published in July. "I don't know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that's very much his energy. He's a wise little baby."

And of life as a mom to two, she continued, "The little guy is sleeping through the night, but I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."

But Gerwig wasn't the only one taking on a new role with the arrival of her second bundle of joy: her son Harold also became a big brother. Though the "Lady Bird" director shared that when it came to his reaction to the news, the toddler had a little trouble wrapping his head around the concept.

"It's hard to know what a 3-year-old makes of things that aren't existent, yet, in front of him," she told Jimmy Fallon in an appearance on "The Tonight Show" last December. "I mean, he's beautifully sophisticated in some ways, and then, in other ways, he doesn't, he asks, 'What language do they speak in New Jersey?'"

"That is my goal in life!" Margot Robbie dishes on bringing the world of "Barbie" to life through the film's amazing sets, and reveals that her one request to Greta Gerwig was for the dreamhouse to have slide that goes from the bedroom to the pool.