‘Grey's Anatomy' Star Saved Her 3 Kids From Devastating House Fire That Killed Her 4 Pets

"Grey's Anatomy" actor Caterina Scorsone is speaking out about saving her three children from a devastating house fire that killed her four pets.

The actor, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the show, said in an Instagram post her house burned down a few months ago.

"While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," Scorsone said. "When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Scorsone shares daughters Eliza, 10, Paloma, 6, and Arwen, 3, with her ex-husband Rob Giles.

"One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet," she said. "But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful."

"Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets," she continued. "We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Scorsone shared photos of the damage from the fire, as well as several photos of her beloved pets, a dog and three cats.

She also went on to thank her community who "showed up and the incredible ways that they did," including the firefighters, fire investigators, her neighbor, parents at her children's school, the teams behind "Grey's Anatomy" and Shondaland, her sisters and her own team.

"What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community," Scorsone said. "We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you."

She added: "Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other."

Scorsone's "Grey's Anatomy" co-stars shared messages of support in the comments.

"You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours," said Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt on the show.

"What an incredible mom inspiration you are.. you are SO loved," Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson, wrote.

Chris Carmack, who plays Dr. Atticus Lincoln, commented: "I hope I never have to deal with anything like this… but if I do, I hope I can follow your example of grace under terrible circumstances…❤️❤️❤️ love to you and the family."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: