Halle Bailey gets restraining order against ex DDG after alleged attack

Halle Bailey has taken legal action against her ex DDG.

The "Little Mermaid" star—who shares son Halo, 17 months, with the "Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper—was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order May 13 against the musician, according to legal documents obtained by E! News.

In the request filed in Los Angeles, Bailey said the pair had a fight back in January during which DDG (real name Daryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) slammed her face against the steering wheel of a car and chipped her tooth, according to the docs.

E! News has reached out to reps for Bailey and DDG and has not yet heard back.

Two months after the alleged altercation, DDG publicly accused the "Color Purple" actress of keeping him from seeing their child.

“I just don’t want it to come to the point where he’s like, ‘Alright, my pops not around,’” he said during a livestream shared to his YouTube channel in March. “That’s my main thing. I was more frustrated and annoyed than anything.”

While announcing their breakup in October 2024, though, DDG painted a picture of his and Bailey’s breakup that reflected a more amicable split.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram Story at the time. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared.”

He continued, “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared.”

Following their breakup, Bailey addressed her renewed focus on the positive relationships in her life, as well as her goal to invest in her mental health.

“This new chapter in my life is just all about self-love and giving all that love that I pour out of myself back into myself,” the 25-year-old told E! News in October. “I feel like you have to fill yourself up in order to be able to love other people and beings.”

She added, “My son, for example, I want to make sure I'm fully there for him. I think it's really essential to our self-worth.”

Bailey even gushed about Halo, sharing, “The best part of motherhood is knowing that you are being loved unconditionally by this beautiful being that you were given. And he is a reminder to continue to love yourself, and that you're important and special because of how much he needs you.”

