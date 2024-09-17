Halle Berry reveals hilarious ‘mom mistake' she made with 16-year-old daughter Nahla

Originally appeared on E! Online

Halle Berry isn't always purrfect.

In fact, the "Catwoman" star shared that one of her top mom regrets involves bringing her and ex Gabriel Aubry's daughter Nahla, 16, to see her new horror film "Never Let Go" in which she plays momma.

"My daughter went to the screening and I stupidly thought she could handle it," Berry exclusively told E! News. "It was one of my dumb mom moments. She left crying!"

But not to worry, the "Gothika" actress — who shares son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez — hasn't seen any lasting damage from the mishap.

"She was like, 'Mom, what made you think I wanted to see you like that?'" the actress recalled. "She's 16 now. I thought she was old enough, but it was a dumb mom moment!" (For more with Halle, tune into E! News tonight Sept. 17 at 11 p.m.)

As for their mom's movies that Nahla and Maceo do watch?

"They like 'Catwoman,'" the 58-year-old told E!. "My son likes 'Race the Sun.'"

But she admitted, "They haven't seen very many of my films."

And yet they've had quite the impact on her vast filmography, Berry revealing that motherhood has completely changed her acting career.

"It's everything," she reflected on stage at CinemaCon 2024 in April after debuting the "Never Let Go" trailer. "The world of the film is very foreign to me, and it was foreign to these two young performers who played my sons."

"But what draws me is being a mother," she continued. "Since I became a mother 17 years ago, playing these kinds of roles has wildly excited me. 'Cause I know what it's like to be a mother, I would protect my children with my life. 'What would you do to protect your children?' I think this role really allowed me to take that to the limit."

But she's not letting motherhood define her, either.

"I'm still an artist," she explained on Internet radio platform Audacy last month. "I'm still a woman. I still have aspirations outside of being a mother," she said. "Before I was a mom, I was me, and I try to stay connected to that so that my life doesn't turn into 'I'm only a mom.'"

"Never Let Go" is in theaters Sept. 20.