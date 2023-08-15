Halle Berry's ‘mini me' daughter Nahla towers over her in rare Barbie-themed photos

Come on, Halle! Let's go party.

Halle Berry celebrated her 57th birthday on Aug. 14 and marked the event by visiting World of Barbie in Santa Monica, Calif., with her boyfriend Van Hunt and 15-year-old daughter Nahla. The trio even dressed for the occasion by sporting coordinating pink ensembles.

"My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!" the Oscar winner, who is also mom to 9-year-old son Maceo, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from the outing, shielding Nahla's face from the camera. "I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you! And….I highly recommend it."

The post gave fans a rare glimpse inside Berry's family world as she doesn't often share pictures of her kids on social media.

"I fought really hard to protect their privacy," the actress, who advocated for a law to protect children from the paparazzi, explained to TODAY in 2019. "I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs. And also, it's a safety issue. I just don't want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn't feel right for me. And they're going to do that soon enough. That's going to be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts."

Still, Berry has shared the occasional online tribute — like when she posted a loving message in honor of Nahla's birthday.

"One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla," the "Monster's Ball" star, who shares the teen with ex Gabriel Aubry, wrote on Instagram in March. "She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel."

She did the same when Maceo, who she welcomed with ex Olivier Martinez, turned 8 in October 2021.

"This little dude is 8 today!" Berry wrote on social media at the time. "Happy Birthday THUNDER!"