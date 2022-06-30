‘Halloweentown' Co-Stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Are Engaged

It looks like Kalabar never was looking for revenge after all!

Former "Halloweentown" co-stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz announced their engagement on Instagram on June 30. Kimberly, 37, shared the exciting news alongside a photo of herself smiling next to Daniel as she showed off her new diamond ring, writing: "Have I introduced you guys to my Fiance? #isaidyes."

Daniel, 43, also confirmed the news on his account but switched things up by posting an adorable IG Reel of their photos together throughout the years. He captioned his post, "She said yes Gunna love you forever @officialkjb."

Fans of the Disney movie shared their excitement over the couple's engagement in the comments.

One fan wrote, "A Halloweentown Miracle congrats you two," while another added, "Congratulations Marnie! I bet Grandma Aggie would be so happy for y'all."

Another user chimed in with a suggestion for the couple we can definitely get behind: "If you guys don't get married on Halloween I don't know what I'll do."

Kimberly J. Brown &Daniel Kountz's Relationship Rewind

Kimberly, who starred in the series as Marnie Piper, first met Daniel on the set of "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge."

In the 2001 film, Daniel played the role of Kal, an undercover warlock seeking revenge on Marnie and her family for the death of his father. While Marnie initially formed a crush on Kal, she soon discovers the truth about his identity and is forced to come up with a way to defeat him before Halloweentown is destroyed forever.

Despite having met over two decades ago, the two didn't start dating until years later. In July 2018, the pair made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of the two kissing. "#internationalkissingday you say?" Kimberly wrote at the time. "I'll just leave this right here then ."

Kimberly and Daniel shared more about their magical love story in an exclusive first interview as a couple with E! News last October.

"It's been pretty fun getting to watch the fans' reactions to it over the years," Kimberly said. "It cracks us up."

Although they kept in touch on social media, it wasn't until they reunited in person in 2016 that sparks began flying for the two.

"I know it took me by surprise," Daniel admitted. "I hadn't seen her in years and I'm waiting I'm sitting at the bar waiting and she comes walking in and I was like, 'Well hello there it's been a while, hi!' So it was pretty much just right away I was like, damn girl."

When asked if they would include a special nod to their spooky season roots if they ever got married, the couple wasn't opposed to the idea.

"No pressure at all," Daniel joked. "We're gonna fly in on brooms, we're gonna do the whole shebang."