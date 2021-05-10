‘Handmaid's Tale' Star Samira Wiley and Wife Lauren Morelli Welcome First Baby

A baby's tale has begun for Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli.

The "Handmaid's Tale" actress and "Orange Is the New Black" screenwriter welcomed their first child, a baby girl named George Elizabeth, on April 11, the couple announced in May 9 Instagram posts -- perfectly timed with their first Mother's Day celebration.

"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child -- our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley wrote. "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."

Morelli also shared the news of their infant's arrival, writing, "4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired."

Fans and celebrity friends were surprised and overjoyed with the exciting news. Thandiwe Newton commented, "So SO HAPPY FOR You!" "Orange Is the New Black" co-star Jackie Cruz added, "I'm so happy for you guys."

After getting engaged in 2016, the first-time moms tied the knot less than a year later in March 2017. On March 25, they celebrated four years of marriage together -- unbeknownst to fans, their first as an expectant pair.

"4 years down. Whole lot more to go," the "Orange Is the New Black" alum wrote on Instagram. "Life is f--king breathtaking with you, @lomorelli. Happy Anniversary, babygirl."