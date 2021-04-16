‘Harry Potter' Actor Helen McCrory Dead at 52 After Cancer Battle

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a talented actress.

On Friday, April 16, Damian Lewis confirmed on social media that his wife Helen McCrory had passed away at the age of 52.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he wrote on Twitter. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly."

The actor continued, "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

During her long career in Hollywood, Helen developed a large fan base thanks to her roles as Polly Gray in "Peaky Blinders" and as Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" franchise. She also appeared in "The Queen" and "The Count of Monte Cristo."

Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

Away from the cameras, Helen had a beautiful love story with Damian. Happily married since 2007, the couple shared two children together including daughter Manon, 14, and a son named Gulliver, 13.

According to reports, the pair fell in love all the way back in 2003 when they were both cast in the play "Five Gold Rings."

Just last month, Damian and Helen appeared on Good Morning Britain where they raised awareness about their charity work for the Prince's Trust and the Prince's Trust Awards.

In the candid interview, Helen opened up about the emotions she was feeling amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We're all doing our bit and not going out," she shared via Daily Mail. "It sort of seems, as Damian says, it's fantastical. You think you're absolutely fine, you're pottering along, you're coping with it. Cleaning, cooking, cleaning, cooking, cleaning, cooking. And you suddenly burst into tears."

Helen added, "And it's this fear, and it's the vulnerability coming out, and then you pick yourself up and you go along again as if nothing happened. And it's very surreal."