‘Harry Potter' Reunion: All the Magical Moments

Forget the Hogwarts Express, all you need is a couch and a HBO Max subscription to return to Hogwarts.

And that's exactly what we did when we watched the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special, which reunited the franchise's stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) and more, to reminisce on making the globally beloved Harry Potter films.

Not only did the reunion bring together the incredibly talented cast, but it also gave fans a closer look at the magical set. We're talking a visit to the enchanting Great Hall, a sit down in the Gryffindor common room and a stop by Gringotts Wizarding Bank, to name a few.

In fact, Felton gave a shout-out to the Great Hall set in an interview ahead of the reunion, noting, "I'll always remember the first time I walked through the Great Hall. And it still gives me the same sort of tingles as it did then."

But our favorite takeaway from the whole special? The never-before-shared memories and tidbits from the set.

So grab your chocolate frogs, throw on your house robe and settle in, because we have all the standout moments from the Harry Potter reunion.

Daniel Radcliffe Almost Didn't Audition for Harry Potter

After seeing Daniel Radcliffe in the BBC's 1999 adaptation of "David Copperfield," director Chris Columbus was determined to bring the young actor in for an audition. However, Radcliffe's parents weren't keen on the idea of their son signing onto several films, which were originally going to be filmed in Los Angeles. Radcliffe recalled, "So my mum and dad were like, 'No, that's a hug disruption to his life."

But, following an encounter with producer David Heyman at a theatre, the Radcliffes' agreed to let Radcliffe audition.

It's hard to imagine anyone else but Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy. Yet, in HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion, Isaacs admitted that he didn't originally want to play Draco's evil father in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." "I'm convinced I ended up playing Lucius because I didn't want to," he shared. "I went to audition for Gilderoy Lockhart and Chris said, 'That was great. Would you mind reading a different part.'"

As Isaacs detailed, he read for Lucius "through gritted teeth," since he was set to play Captain Hook in "Peter Pan" and didn't want to portray "two children's villains." However, Isaacs's bitter take on Lucius was "exactly what was necessary" for the part.

Only Alan Rickman Knew the Whole Story



During a chat with Gary Oldman, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that Alan Rickman was the only one in the cast who knew the truth about Severus Snape. "I wish I'd had the whole picture," Oldman remarked to Radcliffe while discussing the twists and turns of the series. "We only ever found out [through the] book."

Per Radcliffe, Rickman was the one who "had the inside line" because he asked author J.K. Rowling for more information early on, adding, "He never told Chris [Columbus], never told anyone. Chris would literally say to him, 'Why are you doing that?' He said, 'I'll tell you later.'"

Emma Watson Says She Was in Love With Tom Felton



As the main cast went from children to teenagers on the set of Harry Potter, it isn't surprising to learn that some of the stars had crushes on one another. In the reunion, Emma Watson admitted to falling hard for co-star Tom Felton.

"I walked into the room where we were having tutoring," she said. "The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don't know how to say it—I just fell in love with him."

Watson further revealed that she would "come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet." Alas, nothing romantic ever happened between them.

Rupert Grint's Reaction to Ron and Hermione's Kiss

Ron and Hermione may've loved each other in the Harry Potter franchise, but the actors who played them dreaded that kiss scene in the final film. Per Emma Watson, she and Rupert Grint struggled with the scene because they could never "take it seriously."

"I knew I was gonna have to be the one to kind of make this thing happen," she further shared, "because Rupert was not gonna, so I just had to go for it."

She later called the kiss the "hardest thing" she's ever had to do, as they had become like siblings, noting, "It just felt wrong. So wrong on every level."

As for how Grint remembered the smooch? "I kind of think I blacked out. I just remember your face getting closer and closer to mine."

Daniel Radcliffe's Flirty Autograph to Helena Bonham Carter

At the reunion, Helena Bonham Carter took a moment to share a cheeky note Daniel Radcliffe gave her during production. Apparently, Bonham Carter asked for Radcliffe's autograph, who in turn wrote: "It was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee. I do love you. And I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier. I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool."

Helena Bonham Carter revealed that she treasures this note and keeps it in her bathroom.

A Three Hour Transformation

Though Ralph Fiennes' nose was removed via CGI for his terrifying transformation into Lord Voldemort, the actor explained that the rest of the look took some time to happen. "It took about three hours in makeup," he remembered, "the painting of the hands, the nails, the teeth. And even with my nose, I felt strong."

Co-star Jason Isaacs expressed that he was "terrified" of Ralph when the cameras were rolling.

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" is available on HBO Max now.