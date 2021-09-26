‘Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Gives Health Update After Collapsing at Ryder Cup

Actor Tom Felton is ensuring fans he's doing well after he collapsed at the Ryder Cup last week.

The actor, known for starring as the villainous Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movie series, fell to the ground on the 18th hole while competing with the European celebrity team at the golf tournament in Wisconsin. Felton was placed on a stretcher and driven away in a golf cart. Organizers called it a "medical incident," for which he was treated at a local hospital.

On Saturday, Felton, who celebrated his 34th birthday earlier in the week, posted a video on his Instagram to thank his followers for their well wishes. With a guitar in hand, the actor, who also starred in CW’s “The Flash,” told his fans he was “on the mend.”

"Hello everyone, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes, as of recent," Felton said. "A bit of a scary episode, really, but on the mend."

"People have been taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon because I am on the mend, officially."

For those not convinced by his words, Felton strummed his guitar and sang, “Don’t you worry girl, Tom will be doing fine. So, don’t you worry. Tom will be doing fine,” before saying again he was “on the road to recovery” and signing off to go watch the Ryder Cup.

Fans were relieved to hear and see Felton doing well.

“That's great news, Tom! Get well soon,” wrote one fan. “Love you my brother,” commented another.

Last week, Felton shared a photo on Instagram in celebration of his 34th birthday, writing, “33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33.”

