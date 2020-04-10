Rupert Grint

‘Harry Potter’s’ Rupert Grint Expecting First Child With Georgia Groome

Grint is the first of the "Harry Potter" trio of stars to soon become a parent

By Samantha Schnurr

Actors Rupert Grint, left, and Georgia Groome, right, are reportedly expecting their first child together.
Getty

There's some magical news about Rupert Grint: he's going to be a dad!

The "Harry Potter" star behind Ron Weasley is starting his own family in real life. The 31-year-old star and fellow actress Georgia Groome, who he's reportedly been dating on and off for years, are expecting their first child together.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," his rep confirmed in a statement to E! News.

The future mom and dad were most recently spotted out together on Thursday in London, Groome's visible baby bump spurring headlines.

While the two have been linked for nearly a decade, the couple have kept their personal life mostly out of the spotlight. A year ago, the pair sparked marriage rumors after Groome, the star of "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging," was spotted with a gold band on her left hand ring finger.

The pregnancy marks another milestone as Grint is the first of the "Harry Potter" trio of stars to soon become a parent.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," he told The Guardian in 2018. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Whatever the little one's name is, a new Harry Potter fan is on the way.

