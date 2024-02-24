Originally appeared on E! Online

A sign of the times? Harry Styles just got promoted to uncle.

After all, his older sister Gemma Styles announced she gave birth to a daughter with partner of nine years Michal Mlynowski.

"Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family," Gemma Styles shared in a Feb. 23 Instagram post, which included a photo of her daughter and Mlynowski. "I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I'm sending you lots of love."

The news certainly didn't drag down fans, who were quick to offer their congratulations. "Her daughter is the most luckiest person to have Harry as her uncle," one fan wrote. "Congratulations Gemma!!!" Added another, "HARRY BEING UNCLE IS MY ENDGAME."

And while Harry Styles has not publicly shared his excitement, it's safe to say he adores his niece as much as he adores his big sis. He'll likely be just as protective over her, too. After all, he once stopped a concert to let his sister know he was watching.

The Grammy winner, who made headlines when he got a buzz cut in late 2023, showed off his grown-out locks in a rare public appearance on Sunday.

"I'm sorry if I seem distracted," he once told the crowd during a One Direction show in 2015. "My sister's here on a date and I'm trying to keep an eye on it."

It goes both ways, though. For her part, Gemma Styles is always there to support her baby brother, especially throughout his "Love On Tour."

"Good GRIEF this show is fun—so proud of you @harrystyles," Gemma Styles wrote in an Instagram post last June after attending one of her brother's Wembley Stadium shows. "What a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love."