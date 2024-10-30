Heidi Klum's Halloween costumes are epic. See how she's dressed up over the years

Halloween has plenty of traditions, from candy to jack-o'-lanterns — and the annual spectacle of Heidi Klum's costume.

The supermodel-turned-TV personality is fond of surprising her guests with her elaborate costumes, like in 2022, when she arrived at the event on the end of a fishing line, encased in a slithering worm costume.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

“I just wanted to be something random,” she explained while lying on the floor for maximum worm-like effect. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone being a rain worm before.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Last year, she enlisted the help of several Cirque du Soleil performers as the tail feathers to her peacock costume.

Getty Images Heidi Klum at Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party held at the Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

“A lot of planning goes into it, you know,” Klum said through her peacock beak, with husband Tom Kaulitz next to her, dressed as an egg. “Because first, you have to have an idea.”

At her 2008 party, she dressed as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and destruction — complete with multiple arms, dangling heads and a deep coat of blue body paint.

Klum told The Associated Press she would immediately be planning her look for the following year. “After tonight I’ll be thinking about what I’ll do next year. It’s always got to be different. Completely different,” she said.

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale New York on October 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Other notable Klum costumes over the years have included a giant Transformer, a clone (complete with several Klum-lookalikes) an elderly version of herself and an alien experiment gone awry.

The star has also transformed into a terrifying butterfly, an ape, a cat, a crow — and cartoon characters, including Jessica Rabbit and Fiona from “Shrek.”

Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends 2018 Heidi Klum Halloween Party at Lavo, NYC on October 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Her tip to those still trying to decide what to wear this Halloween? Leave the store-bought masks at home.

“I personally don’t like it when people hide behind those full masks. I prefer when people get a little bit creative and they play with their face, when they put a lot of makeup on,” she told the AP in 2007. “I always love that the most on me, I really go scary on the face.”