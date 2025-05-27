Originally appeared on E! Online.

Heidi Klum had a last-minute date swap for the 2025 American Music Awards.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The supermodel revealed that she opted to attend the ceremony in Las Vegas with her son Henry Samuel, whom she shares with her ex Seal, after her husband Tom Kaulitz dropped out of attending the event.

“I was supposed to come with my husband, but he was tired because we just came from Cannes,” Klum, 51, exclusively told E! News on the AMAs red carpet on Monday. “We were over in Europe for the last two weeks and I was like, ‘I have someone who's gonna jump in in a hot second.’ So my son came, and I love having my son here today.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

And the 19-year-old was happy to tag along with his mom — who also shares kids Johan Samuel, 18, and Lou Samuel, 15, with Seal, as well as daughter Leni Klum, 21, with ex Flavio Briatore — noting that he’s already considering his own foray into the entertainment industry.

READ: American Music Awards 2025: Complete Winners List

“I'm looking at doing music,” he teased. “I'm working on music production, so it's possible.”

Samuel saw Klum present an award during the show, which also featured other notable presenters like Dylan Efron, Ciara, Alix Earle, Cara Delevingne and Shaboozey. The fan-voted ceremony saw Jennifer Lopez pull double duty as the evening’s host in addition to delivering a showstopping musical performance.

Other superstars who performed include Benson Boone, Reneé Rapp, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Lainey Wilson. Meanwhile, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Rod Stewart hit the AMA stage for the first time since 2004, while Icon Award honoree Janet Jackson delivered her first televised performance since 2018.

From Jennifer Lopez to Janet Jackson – see all the standout moments from the award show.