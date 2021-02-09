Here's What You Need to Know About the Viral ‘Gorilla Glue Girl' Mishap

A Louisiana woman is going viral for her sticky situation.

Tessica Brown, known on the Internet as the "Gorilla Glue Girl," revealed on social media last week that she used Gorilla Spray Adhesive on her hair one month ago, after her gt2b Glue Spray ran out. However, her hair has been stuck in place ever since, despite washing it 15 times. "It's not by choice," she said in the video, viewed by 21.5 million people on TikTok. "It don't move."

She posted another clip of herself rubbing shampoo--which failed to even work up a lather due to the stiffness of her tresses--on her head, then wiping off the product with a wash cloth and her hands, only to reveal her locks remained completely unmoved. Her nightmarish mishap blew up online, and she now has over 775,000 followers on TikTok and 690,000 on Instagram.

Four days ago, Brown thanked people for sending in ideas of how to remove her ponytail, promising, "I will try some today when I get off from work." She added, "By the way if you see me walking around with A head scarf... just mind your Business LOL."

Brown tried putting coconut oil and tea tree oil on her scalp and covering it in plastic overnight, but later called the strategy an "Epic fail."

Then, three days ago, she posted an image of St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana, implying she was checking herself in for treatment. The next pic showed her with a medical professional holding her ponytail, as well as a montage video documenting her painful process with the song "Prom Queen" by Molly Kate Kestner playing.

Her struggles caught the attention of social media users and even celebs. Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter on Feb. 6, "I'm glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn't know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her s--t." He added, "I hope she recovers well."

That brings us to Monday, when she wrote on Instagram she was still seeking options: "This is really about to be a long process." She again updated fans on Tuesday, writing, "I am receiving texts, phone calls, inboxes Etc." and thanked those who "Fell in love with me overnight."

Brown said, "It really make me smile and feel much better" and "I really do love and appreciate everybody."

TMZ reported on Feb. 9 that she finally managed to cut her ponytail off at long last. It took her four hours, a friend's help and some "Goof Off" glue remover.

Still, chunks remained in her hair and she is planning to fly to Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 10, to meet with plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng to help her with her scalp. It's expected to take two or three days to fix, per the outlet.

Her mess caught the attention of the Gorilla Glue brand, which responded to her situation on Twitter, writing, "We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best."

The company pointed out the glue is not intended for hair because it's meant to be permanent. It's instead supposed to be used on wood, fabric and other household materials.

Brown has fundraised more than $15,000 to help her with medical costs.