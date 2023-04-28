television

Here's Why Pat Sajak Was Mysteriously Absent From a ‘Wheel of Fortune' Bonus Round Puzzle This Week

"Wheel of Fortune" fans were buzzing after Pat Sajak went MIA at the end of the April 26 episode. Find out why he was temporarily replaced by announcer Jim Thornton.

By Jess Cohen | E! News

ABC's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

We've solved this puzzle.

"Wheel of Fortune" viewers found themselves doing a double take during the April 26 episode of the ABC game show when host Pat Sajak suddenly went MIA, leaving the show's announcer Jim Thornton to take over for the final bonus round.

"Where is Pat Sajak for the final puzzle?" one fan tweeted, while another asked, "Where did Pat Sajak go for the last segment of tonight's show?"

So, what happened? Well, it turns out, the contestant who made it to the bonus round, Sarah, is a big fan of the "Wheel of Fortune" announcer, so the show decided to have Pat and Jim temporarily swap places.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I love Jim Thornton so much," Sarah told Pat earlier in the show. "And how could someone not? His voice is so soothing and energizing. He's hilarious and just such a good person."

"When I don't hear his voice I worry about him," she added. "So, I'm so glad he's here."

2023 TV Premiere Dates

Entertainment News

Celebrity News

Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Andrew Lococo

Celebrity News

Mark Wahlberg Shares Update on His Kids After Family Move From Hollywood to Las Vegas

The "Wheel of Fortune" Instagram account even teased the swap, writing, "If only we could figure out a way for Sarah and Jim to meet..."

And they did! For the final puzzle, Pat headed to the announcer's booth and Jim took the spot on the stage next to Sarah.

And although Sarah didn't end up solving the final puzzle — missing out on the $40,000 prize — it was still a special moment for her.

"I had so much fun," she told Jim. "And we got to do it together!"

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

television
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us