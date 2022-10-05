Hilary Swank, 48, Reveals She's Pregnant With Twins

Hilary Swank is about to be a mother of two!

A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider.

Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.

Previously, the actor wed Chad Lowe in 1997, and the two divorced in 2007 after 10 years married.

In her latest project, Swank is starring as Eileen Fitzgerald in the new TV drama "Alaska Daily." She portrays an investigative journalist who leaves her job in New York City for a fresh start in Anchorage, Alaska.

In 2015, the "Million Dollar Baby" actor took a break from the big screen to take care of her father, retired Sgt. Stephen Michael Swank, following a lung transplant. (She later revealed in January of this year that her father passed away in October 2021.)

“There’s been a couple projects that are beautiful, but in the end, there’s nothing I want to do more other than being with my dad in his time of need. You can’t get this time back," she said on an episode of "The Late Show" in March 2018.

That same year, she told Entertainment Tonight that there have been opportunities for jobs that she's "passed on," adding, "Really, what we’re here for is our family, right?”

