‘His Legend Will Live on Forever': Death of DMX Reverberates in Music Industry

Grammy-nominated performer DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, passed away at a hospital in White Plains, New York, after suffering "catastrophic cardiac arrest," his family confirmed Friday.

Tributes to the 50-year-old rapper, which first poured out last weekend following news of his hospitalization, engulfed social media feeds once again on Friday. Clips from some of his most recognizable hits and influential performances flooded feeds from fans memorializing the New Yorker whose accomplishments span several decades.

In White Plains covering the death of rapper #DMX - a memorial is growing across from the hospital where he died after he spent days on life support. I spoke with fans, his manager and the owner of his label. Live at 4. @NBCNewYork #DMXforever pic.twitter.com/goklycaD3P — Phil Lipof (@lipoftv) April 9, 2021

The Simmons family said they would share information on memorial services for him once the details are finalized.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," his family said in a statement Friday. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX."

Collaborators Def Jam Recordings, who had reportedly been working on new music with the rapper, released a statement on his loss, calling DMX "nothing less than a giant."

"DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever."

rest easy dmx 🤍 — 🌱 (@noname) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace DMX 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/a2YWLGsHDm — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 9, 2021

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man. DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man....RIP the dog. There will never be another like him. pic.twitter.com/2fp2S695Az — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) April 9, 2021

DAMN!!!



I don't know if people:



--really understood his impact on #hiphop & music



--really listened to his music & heard his struggles, torments, lessons, even talks with G-d



I hope they do now



"Everybody knew Earl...but there was another Earl" --#DMX



Rest In Power #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/v0pOki4PNN — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) April 9, 2021