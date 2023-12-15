Hoda Kotb gets emotional about becoming a mom later in life: ‘I don't feel any ounce of shame'

Hoda Kotb is opening up about her motherhood journey.

On the Dec. 14 episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Hoda talked about Sienna Miller getting pregnant at 41 with her and her boyfriend Oli Green's first baby.

While speaking with Vogue for the magazine's winter issue, Miller said, “I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby. To show I'm in on the joke."

In response to her comments, Hoda, who welcomed her first child at 52, said she understood where Miller was coming from.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Yeah, I think a lot of people do that, like you want to beat them to the punch, so you make the joke about, oh, I'm an older mom or if you feel heavy and... you make the joke about it. I was always a fat kid. That's the joke you make so no one else can make it," she said.

However, when it comes to herself, Hoda says she doesn't care what other people think of her life.

"I am so happy and fulfilled with my decision that I don't feel any ounce of shame because my dad died when I was in college. You get your parent for as long as you get your parent and they lay a foundation that you cannot shake," Hoda said while getting emotional.

After taking a brief pause, Jenna said she admires Hoda for not feeling the need to joke about her motherhood journey.

"Hoda doesn't feel like she needs a joke," Jenna said, while Hoda nodded her head in agreement. "Because she's so delighted by them that when you lead with delight, guess what follows? Delight! When you lead with enthusiasm and this has to do with everything, people are enthusiastic back."

"I love that you're totally secure in it," Jenna told Hoda, who is a mom of two, and she replied, "Yes, it was the best decisions I've ever made."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: