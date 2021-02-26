Hollywood Foreign Press Association Promises ‘Action Plan' to Recruit Black Members

The organization behind the Golden Globes is speaking out about its plans to create a more inclusive votership.

On the heels of a recent Los Angeles Times piece claiming the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's voting body contained zero Black members, the group said in a statement shared to E! News on Thursday that it intends to actively work toward correcting this.

"We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them," the statement read. "We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."

An HFPA spokesperson tells E! News that the group encourages Southern California-based journalists from all backgrounds who contribute to international media outlets to apply.

According to the rep, the HFPA's membership is majority female, and more than 35% of its current voting body hails from non-European countries. The spokesperson adds that the organization is open to changing its rules to increase the number of diverse applicants, and that it remains committed to doing what is needed to honor artists and filmmaking.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony, with nominees set to accept their awards virtually. The 78th annual event airs this Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST on NBC.

