‘Home Alone' actor who played Marv quit Hollywood to be a bronze sculptor and a farmer

Daniel Stern’s days of being a Wet Bandit are behind him — but he hasn’t dried up when it comes to other endeavors.

The "Home Alone" actor, who starred as robber Marv alongside Joe Pesci’s Harry in the beloved Macaulay Culkin films, recently opened up on his life beyond Hollywood — with a new moniker: The Citrus Bandit.

“I live on a farm and we grow tangerines here,” the 67-year-old explained in a TikTok he shared Dec. 15, where he showed off a massive box full of the citrus fruits. “I was just going to show you what it’s like.”

Stern — who is dad to Henry Stern, 42, Sophie Stern, 38, and Ella Marie Stern, 35 — admitted that he prefers the pace of his life on the Ventura County, Calif., orchard, where he also sculpts life-size bronze statues, a craft he began nearly 25 years ago.

But he also enjoys his annual dip back into what he refers to as “Home Alone time.”

“My son said to me: ‘You’re a seasonal superstar,” he recently told The New York Times. “‘Every year you come around.’”

Due to his social media fame, though, Stern feels the love beyond his iconic character, noting his son also recently told him, “‘If they’re liking the tangerine juice, they like you, Dad. They’re liking what you do, not your characters.’”

Indeed, the "City Slickers" star has been enjoying letting people peek into what he’s been up to since his ‘90s hit films.

“What a crazy way to walk through life — to be a little part of people’s lives,” he said of his roles. “I need to take everybody’s love in that way, and it just gets a little overwhelming.”

As for how Stern’s former costars are spending the holidays? Culkin — who shares son Dakota Song Culkin, 3, and a 2-year-old with wife Brenda Song — recently divulged that his son has not only seen "Home Alone," but is convinced he lived it.

“He thinks he's Kevin," Culkin told E! News earlier this month. “I'm like, ‘Do you remember going down that down the stairs on the sled?' He's like, ‘Mmhmm, yep. Sure do.' I'm like, ‘Do you remember when he had yellow hair?' And he's like, ‘Uh-huh, yep.’”

He may be one of only two former Wet Bandits, but Stern isn’t the only star who left the spotlight behind him.

