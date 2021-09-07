How Kristin Cavallari Really Feels About Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer's Date Night

Jay Cutler has a new lady in his life -- and she's a familiar one.

The retired football pro has gone on "at least one date" with newly divorced Jana Kramer, a source confirmed to E! News. According to the insider, the athlete told his ex Kristin Cavallari about their outing beforehand.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

So how did the Uncommon James founder take it? Well, she's cut Kramer out of her life -- at least on social media. "She does not care and is not bothered, but she has blocked Jana over it," the source said. "She doesn't have room for this in her life."

The women, who were both cast in the 2009 comedy "Spring Breakdown," appeared friendly over the years as they both live in Nashville. Meanwhile, it's been more than a year since Cavallari and Cutler announced their split in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and three children together.

As for Kramer, she and Mike Caussin finalized their divorce in July after the "One Tree Hill" alum announced their breakup three months earlier. The two share daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: Romance Rewind

Since their respective splits, the stars have gone out with other people. E! News recently confirmed the "Laguna Beach" alum is dating singer Chase Rice. "At the moment, it's still casual. It's new," a source told E! News of the pair. "She's been to one of his shows already and they're having fun."

Back in June, Kramer shared on E! News' Daily Pop that she and "Bachelor Nation"'s Graham Bunn were in an "entanglement."

"We are dancing the line of friends," she said at the time. "We are dancing the line, and I am happy."

As for Cutler, he's apparently found dating to be challenging. "It's hard as hell really," he said on his new "Uncut With Jay Cutler" podcast. "Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that's probably an issue. I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed. It isn't just a purely selfish play by my part."

The former Chicago Bears quarterback added, "There are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there's Twitter, there's Instagram -- it's a whole different ball game. You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore."