How Shania Twain transformed into denim Barbie at 2024 PCCAs

Shania Twain’s eye-popping new look is gonna getcha good.

Indeed, the country music icon’s style has forever and for always been a staple on red carpets, and her getup for the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards — which she’s hosting on Peacock — was no exception.

Twain arrived at Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville with a 60s-inspired blonde hairdo and sporting an entirely denim look encrusted with diamonds. Her mermaid-style dress — that she collaborated with Levis to create — pooled around the country star's feet and was complete with a sparkly collar, exposed shoulders and matching denim gloves. (Click here to see all the fashion on the red carpet.)

Shania Twain attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. ( Jason Kempin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Isn't it crazy? I love it," Twain exclusively told E! News cohost Keltie Knight. "I was involved with the sketches and the design and the silhouette and everything. To me, that's the joy. It's not about putting on something that's amazing — it's about being part of it."

Looking good on the red carpet has always been an adventure for Twain, who has donned jaw-dropping looks time and time again — like the black-and-white, bell-bottomed suit she paired with an extremely tall matching hat and bright red wig at the 2023 Grammys.

“For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity,” the 59-year-old wrote in an April 2023 Instagram post celebrating her look at last year’s CMT Awards, a sheer red and black butterfly dress and a crimson wig. “Other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows! Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!”

In addition to hosting tonight’s 2024 PCCAs, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer is also one of the night’s nominees, scoring a nod alongside Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Morgan Wallen for Concert Tour of 2024. Among the other stars hoping to score a trophy tonight? Beyoncé, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown, who earned 12, 10 and seven nominations each, respectively.

But win or lose, the “You’re Still The One” singer is planning to have a fun night as the event’s host, drawing inspiration from another country music legend: Reba.

“The hosts are chosen, I think quite carefully, making sure people are relating and the host has experience,” Twain told Billboard in an interview published Sept. 23. “Reba is one of my favorite hosts. She’s speaking from experience and I think that commands respect and attention. She’s funny and smart, and is loved by all, and it’s a compliment to be asked to do something like [hosting an awards show]. So Reba is a good example for me.”

