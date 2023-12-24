How Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating holidays amid divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, as well as their two daughters, are experiencing their first holiday season since the "Game of Thrones" alum and the Jonas Brothers singer announced their divorce.

By Jess Cohen | E!

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are experiencing a season of change.

Nearly four months after the "Game of Thrones" alum and the Jonas Brothers singer announced the end of their marriage, they're celebrating the 2023 holidays as exes.

As a result, the former couple coordinated time with their kids, daughter Willa, 3, and a 16-month-old daughter, whose initials are DMJ.

Per court docs previously obtained by E! News, Jonas and Turner decided to split up the holidays equally when they reached their temporary custody agreement. Thus, the DNCE frontman spent Thanksgiving with the girls before they traveled to the United Kingdom for Christmas with their mom.

According to People, Jonas flew overseas with Willa and DMJ on Dec. 17.

And, as agreed upon by the exes, after the British actress celebrates the start of 2024 with the girls, they'll return to New York City in early January.

This new chapter comes after Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, officially confirmed their split in a joint September statement.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's Cozy London Outing

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote in a message, posted to their respective Instagram accounts Sept. 6. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

And although they made headlines later that same month over where their kids should reside, Jonas and Turner—who's been spotted spending time with aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson recently—later compromised.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the pair shared in an Oct. 10 statement obtained by E! News. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have nearly settled an important part of their heated divorce. The estranged couple is close to an "amicable resolution" in their ongoing custody battle, Access Hollywood confirms.
