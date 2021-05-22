How to Watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on TV and Online

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are fast approaching.

This Sunday, May 23, all of your favorite musicians will be celebrating a year of chart-toppers at the Billboard Music Awards. On top of the celebrations are, of course, some red carpet moments, followed by performances from numerous groups, including the Jonas Brothers and Duran Duran.

To learn how to join the party, whether it be from your laptop or your TV, read on for all the details.

Who is hosting the Billboard Music Awards?

After three years as host, "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson passed the baton on to co-star Nick Jonas. For the first time ever, the singer will carry out his duties live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

On social media, the "Sucker" singer has already celebrated his win for "preemptive 'Best Host Ever' award."

When are the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and what time do they start?

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards officially kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 23 on NBC.

And for those who love fashion, tune in to E!'s live red carpet coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Where are the Billboard Music Awards held?

This year's festivities are coming to viewers live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

How do you watch the Billboard Music Awards?

As per usual, the Billboard Music Awards are airing on NBC, while Peacock will be streaming the show live from the app, allowing viewing from laptops, phones and smart TVs.

Additionally, cord-cutters can tune in through multiple streaming services, including Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

Who are the Billboard Music Awards finalists?

On April 29, Billboard revealed the nominees for the upcoming show. As expected, The Weeknd's latest album received plenty of recognition, with the artist getting nods in 16 categories. DaBaby comes in a close second with 11 nominations, followed by Pop Smoke with 10.

Who's performing at the Billboard Music Awards?

Duran Duran will make their BBMAs debut with a remote performance in London, England. They are joined by none other than the Jonas Brothers, who will remain stateside for their appearance. Additionally, K-pop superstars BTS will perform, along with Pink, The Weeknd and Twenty-One Pilots.

Who votes for the Billboard Music Awards?

The finalists are determined by their Billboard Chart performance over the course of a year, from March 21, 2020 to April 3, 2021. Additionally, fan interactions, such as album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement are also factored in.

Who is going to win at the Billboard Music Awards?

Winners across all 51 categories will remain a secret until the big night, but here's what we do know: Drake is receiving the Artist of the Decade award, Pinkis the latest Icon to be recognized and Trae Tha Truth will receive the second annual Change Maker Award.

