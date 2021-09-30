Here's How You Can Stay in the Original ‘Scream' House — for Just $5 a Night

We have killer news for anyone out there who likes scary movies.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Airbnb announced that users can book overnight stays in the original house from the 1996 horror film "Scream." In honor of the movie's 25th anniversary, the Northern California estate can be booked for up to four people at just $5 a night.

The house, located in the fictional town of Woodsboro in the film franchise, will be available for just three nights — Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31. Airbnb promises that knife marks are on the doors, and brave souls can explore the garage where Tatum Riley (played by Rose McGowan) was memorably killed in the film.

"Scream" fans will also notice the signature brick cordless phone at the home, while guests will be treated to a movie marathon of the four "Scream" films on VHS. Additionally, there will be a phone line that can be used for contacting the villainous Ghostface, as he might be placing a call of his own.

At check-in, guests will get a virtual greeting from sheriff Dewey Riley, as portrayed by David Arquette, plus the home will be stocked with such 1990s sleepover snacks as Jiffy Pop, Reddi-wip and pizza.

"Protecting the town of Woodsboro is my life's duty, and I've certainly developed a knack for escaping Ghostface," Sheriff Riley said in a statement for the occasion. "As your host, I'll be keeping a watchful eye on guests to ensure no one gets surprised by an unexpected plot twist. Trust me, horror movies always keep it interesting, for better or for worse..."

The opportunity to stay in the home is timed not only to Halloween but also to help promote the upcoming release of "Scream," which comes out on Jan. 14, 2022. Arquette, Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) all reprise their roles in the new film.

Airbnb users can request a one-night stay at the residence by visiting this link starting Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

Anyone unable to enjoy a night in the abode can sign up for a virtual experience to hear Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter for the original film, reveal secrets about the franchise. Bookings also begin on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. PT by clicking here.

