Hugh Grant reveals the names of his two youngest daughters for the first time

Hugh Grant is no stranger to having an unusual name, and it's become something of a tradition for his family.

The "Notting Hill" actor opened up about having the middle name Mungo — yes, really — on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Oct. 29. Grant's full name is Hugh John Mungo Grant, he told Kimmel.

While he passed the unusual middle name to his son, John Mungo, who was born in 2012 and whom he shares with wife Anna Eberstein, he opted for something he says is “worse” when it came to naming the couple's youngest daughters.

Grant shares three children with Eberstein, whom he wed in May 2018, as well as two children, born in 2011 and 2012, with his ex Tinglan Hong.

For the first time, Grant shared the names of his two youngest daughters, born in 2015 and 2018.

He prefaced the reveal with, "I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named her."

"We thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger. So her name is Lulu Danger Grant," he said, before clarifying it's a reference to Austin Powers' memorable line, "Danger's my middle name."

Later, while discussing Halloween with this family, he revealed the name of his other daughter with Eberstein: Blue Grant.

For Blue's name, while Grant again "panicked," he turned to his son for some help.

"He said, 'Kevin,' because that was his favorite minion," Grant recalled. "We did think about calling her Kevin. But then we said, 'You better think of something else,' and he said Blue because it's his favorite color."

Grant did not reveal the names of Lulu and Blue until the Oct. 29 interview, and he keeps his family relatively private.

In a rare glimpse at his personal life, he posted about attending one of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" shows in London. After the June 22 concert, he tweeted at Swift, writing, “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old."

Swift notably responded, writing, “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture."

In the interview with Kimmel, Grant said his daughter doesn't "understand Twitter too well."

"She does want to meet Taylor," he added.

"Are you working on that?" Kimmel asked.

"Every day," Grant responded.

