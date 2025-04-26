‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' casts Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Mckenna Grace

The next generation of "Hunger Games" stars have just been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of the franchise's latest installment.

"Sunrise on the Reaping," Suzanne Collins latest "Hunger Games" book, hit shelves March 18. Shortly after the book was announced in June 2024, Lionsgate confirmed that a film adaptation of the story would premiere in theaters in 2026.

Like "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," "Sunrise on the Reaping" is another prequel. The story follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he navigates being reaped and having to fight to the death in the 50th annual Hunger Games.

The novel shows how Haymitch manages to win his Games, becoming a rebel in the process. For fans of the original trilogy, it also provides the much-needed backstory behind Haymitch's standoffish behavior and unhealthy coping mechanisms that readers likely associate with Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark's mentor.

Read on to see what lucky actors' odds were in their favor when it came to casting decisions for the film adaption, which is set to hit theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

Warning: Light spoilers for "Sunrise on the Reaping" below.

Haymitch Abernathy

Joseph Zada will play the film's main character, Haymitch Abernathy, who was originally played by Woody Harrelson in the previous "Hunger Games" adaptions.

The Haymitch that fans of Katniss' books know is vastly different than the one seen in "Sunrise on the Reaping." While Harrelson's Haymitch is a reluctant revolution leader struggling with alcoholism, Zada's version will showcase a young man thrust into a deadly game intending to protect his loved ones and send a message to the Capitol.

Who is Joseph Zada?

Zada, 20, will play 16-year-old Haymitch. His casting news was first announced via the official "Hunger Games" social media accounts on April 23.

Zada is from Sydney, Australia. Before being cast in "Sunrise on the Reaping," he had a handful of acting credits to his name.

Most recently, he played Charlie Roth — the main character in the Australian TV drama "Invisible Boys." Previously, he was in "Total Control," "The Speedway Murders" and "Bilched."

According to his IMDb, he has two other upcoming projects (excluding "Sunrise on the Reaping"): "We Were Liars," a 2025 adaptation of E. Lockhart's young adult mystery of the same name, and "East of Eden."

Lenore Dove Baird

Whitney Peak will play Lenore Dove Baird — the love of Haymitch's life and, for fans who read "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," a relative of Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler).

Like Lucy Gray, Lenore Dove is part of the Covey — a traveling group of musicians that were confined to District 12. She was raised by Clerk Carmine and Tam Amber, who were both part of Lucy Gray's musical group and don't approve of Haymitch.

Lenore Dove loves to sing but has a penchant for trouble as her rebellious tendencies often get the better of her. At the start of the novel, to mark Haymitch's 16th birthday, she gifts him a gold flint striker, which becomes the token he brings into the Games.

Before being cast, Peak, 22, appeared in several shows and movies. She's best known for playing Stella in "Molly's Game" and Judith in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." She was also in the "Gossip Girl" reboot and "Hocus Pocus 2."

She has four upcoming projects excluding the new "Hunger Games," including "Eye for an Eye," "Shiver," "4 Kids Walk into a Bank" and "Trap House," per IMDb.

Maysilee Donner

Mckenna Grace will play Maysilee Donner.

Haymitch initially dislikes Maysilee as the two come from different worlds. Haymitch, who lives in the Seam — the poorest part of District 12 — doesn't like Maysilee's display of wealth and privilege. On top of that, Maysilee is a bully, never skipping the opportunity to call someone out, especially when it comes to their fashion choices.

But after the two are reaped, Haymitch comes to understand Maysilee more, eventually forming an alliance with her.

Grace is a well-known actor. As she began as a child star, Grace has more than 70 acting credits under her belt, per IMDb, despite only being 18 years old.

She's best known for playing Mary in "Gifted," Esther Keyes in "The Handmaid's Tale," Phoebe in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and a young Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya."

She's also appeared in "The Vampire Diaries," "Dog with a Blog," "Once Upon a Time," "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Captain Marvel."

