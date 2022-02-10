It's officially been five trips around the sun without new episodes of "The Vampire Diaries."

And Ian Somerhalder is in his feels about it. On Feb. 9, the 43-year-old actor, who played Damon Salvatore in The CW's supernatural drama, took to Instagram to reflect on his last day on set.

Somerhalder posted a photo of him and his on-screen brother and real-life bestie Paul Wesley -- who starred as Stefan Salvatore -- posing together outside before filming the final scene of the show.

"I just got this from @paulwesley...Holy sh-t, five years ago, on this day we wrapped The Vampire Diaries forever," he wrote. "This journey has been truly incredible."

"Who could have ever imagined how far this would go after shooting that scene in Vancouver, flying on wires and hissing at each other with fangs!" he continued. "Wow. I'm humbled. This became one of the most watched television shows in the history of television. Nuts."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Though "The Vampire Diaries" -- starring Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham and Candice King -- premiered on the CW on Sept. 10, 2009 and concluded on March 10, 2017, the brotherly bond between the Salvatore brothers certainly didn't come to an end.

In 2020, the pair launched a bourbon brand, Brother's Bond, with its name inspired by their characters on the show.

"@brothersbondbourbon is so special to us and we are so grateful to share it with you all," Somerhalder wrote in the Instagram.

Before we go binge-watch "The Vampire Diaries" for the 100th time, all we have to say to Somerhalder is: fangs for the memories.