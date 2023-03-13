Illusionist David Blaine Dislocates Shoulder During Las Vegas Live Show

For many years, David Blaine has dazzled thousands of fans and performed dangerous and death-defying stunts. This time around, the American illusionist showed that he is also able to withstand loads of pain.

Blaine powered through an injury during his Las Vegas show Saturday night after he dislocated his shoulder when he made a faulty landing during his "In Spades" show at the Resorts World Theater.

The risky stunt involved an 80-foot drop into a stack of cardboard boxes in the audience.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Blaine took to his Instagram account and posted the video of several people helping him pop his dislocated shoulder back into place with the understated caption, "Wow that hurt!"

“Mr. Blaine was treated by doctors from the audience on stage in front of the assembled crowd, where they successfully relocated his right arm, as he experienced extreme pain and discomfort,” according to a statement in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“After a short delay, Blaine was able to continue with the show, in pain, but in good humor.”

It's not the first time that Blaine has been injured during a show. During a Dec. 17 performance, the 49-year-old did a trick in which he slams his hand over three cups selected by audience members. On this night, the cup concealed an ice pick that stabbed his hand.

After suffering the hand injury, Blaine told People magazine, "The show must go on, so I just cleaned up the blood and started again a minute later."

Blaine’s show only runs on a weekend once a month, with four upcoming weekend shows listed on his website for April, May, June and July.