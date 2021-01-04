In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2021 Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago A look at the people we've lost in 2021, including celebrities, athletes and other public pioneers. 2 photos 1/2 Keith Hamshere/Getty Images Tanya Roberts – ActorAmerican actress Tanya Roberts, who starred as Stacey Sutton in the 1984 James Bond film “A View To A Kill" and Midge Pinciotti in "That '70s Show," died Jan. 3, 2021, at age 65. 2/2 John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Gerry Marsden – SingerGerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers that had such hits as “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and the song that became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” died Jan. 3, 2021. He was 78. This article tagged under: In MemoriamObituaryCELEBRITIES 0 More Photo Galleries Picture Boston: Our Most Memorable Photos of 2020 IMAGES: Winter Wonderland After 1st Major Snowstorm of Season MASS. VACCINE DETAILS: Governor's Plan on Who Will Get It and When PHOTOS: First True Nor'easter This Season Drops Buckets of Rain, Snow