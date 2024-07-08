It’s the reunion “Grey’s Anatomy” fans didn’t know they needed.

Beloved former “Grey’s” cast members Justin Chambers and Chyler Leigh reunited and shared a selfie over the Fourth of July to commemorate their time together.

The two actors, whose characters were fan favorites, were all smiles while catching up over the holiday. In the snap, Chambers wears a teal hoodie and purple-tinted glasses, while Leigh is seen in a black T-shirt and glasses.

“KAREV… forever charming,” Leigh captioned her post. Chambers also shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing, “Being with LEXIE is HEAVENLY.”

Fans of the long-running medical drama quickly commented on their sweet reunion.

"This was sooo unexpected but I love it," wrote one commenter.

"When Alex Karev and Lexie Grey reunite in a photo, it's like a throwback to when our TV hearts weren’t shattered into a million pieces!" wrote another.

Leigh portrayed Lexie Grey, Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) half sister and a surgical resident, from Season Three until her death in Season Eight.

Chambers, an original cast member, is known for his role as Dr. Alex Karev. The actor starred on “Grey’s” for 16 seasons from 2005–2020.

Another person decided to the wishful thinking route, writing, “WAIT ARE LEXI AND ALEX MAKING A COMEBACK?! I would literally start watching greys again!!!!”

A slew of other fans expressed how happy they were to see the two together.

“I’M CRYING 😭😭😭😭 I miss you guys!” one person wrote, while another added, “girl this means the world to me.”

Fellow “Grey’s” actor Sarah Drew, who portrayed Dr. April Kepner, also commented on Chambers’ post, “Hey guys!!!” Her comment then elicited even more fans hoping for more reunions.

“Grey’s,” meanwhile, was renewed for Season 21 in April.

“The loyalty and love of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” Shonda Rhimes, series creator and executive producer told Variety.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: