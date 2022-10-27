Karol G

“It Was Crazy”: Karol G Visits Fan Who Gave Birth During Concert in California

The singer performed live on October 25 at the Save Mart Center to a sold-out arena.

By TELEMUNDO FRESNO

Karol G, the Colombian singing sensation, surprised her social networks after visiting a fan in the hospital who went into labor in the middle of her concert.

"There was a woman who gave birth at the concert, when I was singing 'Makinon'. " It was crazy!" said Karol G.

The singer performed live in concert on October 25 at the Save Mart Center to a sold-out arena.

After finishing her performance, the singer arrived at the hospital and visited the mother and the newborn.

Norma and Anahi are healthy. Credit: Saint Agnes Medical Center, Fresno.

"Anahí, the baby, is incredibly healthy and beautiful! Her mommy too," the singer wrote in a story on her Instagram account.

Saint Agnes Hospital in Fresno said in a statement that "the baby weighed 6 pounds" and was in perfect condition. Her parents, Norma and Francisco, are from Hanford.

The "Provenza" singer said she was speechless and thanked for the blessings after the unusual experience.

Karol G also took advantage of her social media platforms to thank the loyalty of her followers.

