Originally appeared on E! Online

Steve-O has something to get off his chest — or rather, on it.

The "Jackass" star shared plans to undergo breast augmentation surgery in order to go incognito and pull off more jokes, saying that level of commitment to comedy is "quintessential Steve-O."

"I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise," he said on the July 3 episode of the X5 podcast, "and then revealing who I actually am."

In fact, the 50-year-old has already booked an appointment for the procedure.

"I spoke with the doctors," he shared, "and I said to them candidly, 'The one thing I’m really freaked out about and bummed out about — and would back out of this over — is if I’m just gonna be a mess afterwards.'"

After all, Steve-O—born Stephen Glover—only wants to have "D-cup" implants two months, before getting them removed.

“In the spirit of 'gone too far,' getting a boob job — nuclear move," he continued. “I'm just kind of looking at it like a numbers game."

Indeed, Steve-O has never been shy about pushing boundaries in his stunts. The prankster—who has a self-portrait inked on the entirety of his back—once had his "Jackass" costar Chris Pontius pierce his cheek with a giant fishhook before allowing himself to be thrown into shark-infested water.

"I've always been a body modification guy," Steve-O noted, "like with my back tattoo, with my butt piercing — body modification has been part of my f----- deal. It's been a lane in my art since the beginning."

He added of his latest boob job stunt, "And this level of commitment to this bit, how nuts it is, I believe in it."