Grammy Awards

Jaden Smith arrives at Grammys wearing a house on his head — seriously

For the 2025 Grammys at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Jaden Smith turned heads with his bold accessory. See the show-stopping look.

By Kisha Forde | E! Online

NBC Universal, Inc.

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jaden Smith is certainly a man in black.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

For the 2025 Grammys held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 2, the 26-year-old — whose parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — arrived at the event wearing the ultimate accessory: A Black castle covering most of his head.

This head-turning piece accompanied the "Icon" musician's otherwise classic Louis Vuitton look which included a black tuxedo, white button-down and black tie. (And he's not the only one on the red carpet: For every celeb at the annual show, head on over here.)

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The "Ninety" vocalist’s latest ensemble comes as he’s stepped out more specifically to support his dad, who is slated to make a rare appearance as a presenter during music's biggest night.

However, the look isn't all too far-fetched for the creative, as Jaden Smith himself has proudly shared he is always "actively working on being more weird."

"I went through a lot of my life trying to be normal," he told Complex last October. "It was a really big deal for me for a long time that people thought that I was normal. And that bothered me after a while. I started to feel like people didn't really understand me or see me, and I wasn't really trying to show anybody that."

PHOTOS See the Grammys 2025 Winners

As he explained, "Sometimes it's so frustrating to watch people try to follow the “normal” thing to do when that's not what they really want to do in their art and everything. It's very frustrating. And then you see people fall into it and generations of people fall into it. So I actively try to be myself."

Beyoncé 10 hours ago

Beyoncé announces ‘Cowboy Carter' tour ahead of Grammys night

Grammy Awards Jan 31

How to watch the 2025 Grammys and Live From E! red carpet pre-show

Taylor Swift Jan 31

Taylor Swift confirmed as presenter at 2025 Grammys

But his expression doesn't just include fashion, as Jaden Smith's creativity fittingly extends to music too — this most recently being the case with his latest album.

"'2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love' is really a snapshot of my mental state currently, when it comes to trying to be a human and relate with people in the digital age that we live in," he told the publication. "The mental landscapes of people are changing and the psychology of people is changing. And this is a mental snapshot of me right now where I am in my life."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Grammy Awards
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us