Jaden Smith arrives at Grammys wearing a house on his head — seriously

Jaden Smith is certainly a man in black.

For the 2025 Grammys held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 2, the 26-year-old — whose parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — arrived at the event wearing the ultimate accessory: A Black castle covering most of his head.

This head-turning piece accompanied the "Icon" musician's otherwise classic Louis Vuitton look which included a black tuxedo, white button-down and black tie. (And he's not the only one on the red carpet: For every celeb at the annual show, head on over here.)

The "Ninety" vocalist’s latest ensemble comes as he’s stepped out more specifically to support his dad, who is slated to make a rare appearance as a presenter during music's biggest night.

However, the look isn't all too far-fetched for the creative, as Jaden Smith himself has proudly shared he is always "actively working on being more weird."

"I went through a lot of my life trying to be normal," he told Complex last October. "It was a really big deal for me for a long time that people thought that I was normal. And that bothered me after a while. I started to feel like people didn't really understand me or see me, and I wasn't really trying to show anybody that."

As he explained, "Sometimes it's so frustrating to watch people try to follow the “normal” thing to do when that's not what they really want to do in their art and everything. It's very frustrating. And then you see people fall into it and generations of people fall into it. So I actively try to be myself."

But his expression doesn't just include fashion, as Jaden Smith's creativity fittingly extends to music too — this most recently being the case with his latest album.

"'2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love' is really a snapshot of my mental state currently, when it comes to trying to be a human and relate with people in the digital age that we live in," he told the publication. "The mental landscapes of people are changing and the psychology of people is changing. And this is a mental snapshot of me right now where I am in my life."