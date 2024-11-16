Jake Paul had the support of his girlfriend, Olympian Jutta Leerdam, at his fight against Mike Tyson.

The 27-year-old social media influencer and the legendary heavyweight boxer faced off in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 15, with the start-studded event livestreamed on Netflix.

Paul had the support of his family at the event, including his brother, Logan Paul, as well as his girlfriend. Leerdam was by her boyfriend’s side before the fight, and after he defeated Tyson via a unanimous decision after eight rounds.

She shared a video on Instagram posing with Paul in their ensembles for the evening.

Leerdam opted for a white gown with a beaded detail and a thigh high slit that reached all the way to her hip. Paul wore a powder blue suit with no shirt underneath, finishing his look with a pair of sunglasses and a stack of diamond chains.

“Ready for fight night,” she captioned the post.

After meeting through social media, Leerdam and Paul celebrated their one-year anniversary back in April. Despite being long-distance, the couple have documented their romance across social media, giving fans a glimpse into their travels and relationship.

Leerdam also appeared in the Netflix series “Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson.” In the second episode of the series, Paul called his girlfriend “the most amazing woman there is” and “a superwoman.”

“Not only is she the most beautiful, but she’s an Olympic athlete, six-time world champion, and the sweetest soul in the world,” he added.

From her career as an Olympian to her relationship, here’s everything to know about Jake Paul’s girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam.

She’s an Olympic athlete

Silver medalist Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands poses with her medal during the Women's 1000m medal ceremony at the 2022 Beijing Olympics at Beijing Medal Plaza on February 18, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Leerdam was born December 30, 1998 in ‘s-Gravenzande, Netherlands. As a child, she would skate on tracks in her hometown, according to the Olympics, with her love of speed skating starting at age 11.

A former field hockey player, she won her first major individual title in 2020 at the European Championships in the 1000-meter. At the 2020 World Single Distances Championships in Salt Lake City, she helped the Dutch team keep their team sprint title, as well as took home a gold in the 1000-meter.

The six-time world champion made her debut as an Olympian at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where she took home the silver in the women’s 1000-meter.

On social media, she’s shared that she’s actively training for the Winter Olympics in Italy coming in February 2026.

Takagi Miho from Japan won gold, while Jutta Leerdam from the Netherlands took silver.

Jake Paul initially messaged her on social media

During an episode of the documentary series “Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson,” Leerdam shared that she and Paul met through social media.

“Jake sent me a DM on Instagram and asked if I wanted to be on his podcast,” she recalled. “And I was like ‘Okay, let’s do it. Can be good, can be nice.’”

Paul said that he started to flirt with Leerdam, but she “wasn’t really into it” initially. The influencer explained that his girlfriend thought he was “weird at first” until she started to understand his sense of humor.

“In the beginning when he hit me up online, I was like, ‘No, you look like this arrogant d-------g that thinks he can just get whatever he wants. Well, not me,” Leerdam explained. “I never, ever expected to date him, like never. Of course I didn’t know a lot from him, I could only scroll on his Instagram and right away have an opinion like the whole world does, but he is the complete opposite.”

They took their relationship public in 2023

After Paul slid into Leerdam’s DMs, the couple went Instagram official in April 2023 after he shared a photo of the couple holding hands on Instagram and a snap of the two running together.

“I’m dutch now,” Paul captioned the post.

On April 12, 2024, the couple shared sweet posts on social media marking their one-year anniversary. Leerdam posted a video montage on Instagram of moments from their year together, penning a sentimental message about Paul in the caption.

“I adore you, I’m so grateful for you, you make me the happiest girl in the world,” she wrote. “The man with the best heart. Let’s never stop dancing baby @jakepaul.”

Paul shared a post of his own on Instagram, including a variety of snaps of the couple and his girlfriend. In the caption, he shared a poem dedicated to Leerdam, writing in part, “one year with you it’s been so fun / ive been in love since day one / but the memories and story have just begun / all I need is you to know I’ve won.”

In the poem, Paul expressed wanting to marry and start a family with Leerdam, before adding, “but for now you’ll win the gold / and soon enough a belt I’ll hold / champ 1 champ 2 / our big goals will come true.”

They’re in a long-distance relationship

In a video on Paul’s YouTube channel from June 2023, they discussed their relationship, including how they handle being long-distance.

While discussing his record as a boxer, Leerdam shared that she was “obsessed” with Paul and was “really invested” in him as a girlfriend and fan.

“In the morning, when I wake up, I wake up extra early from excitement because he sends me little vlogs,” she said. “And everyday he sends me videos of you guys just living life. It feels like I’m really a part of your life.”

Paul explained, “Yeah, because we’re a long distance relationship, whenever she goes to sleep at night, I’ll send her three to five videos making her feel like she’s a part of everything we have going on at night.”

