Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Suffering Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx is speaking out amid his medical recovery.

Weeks after the 55-year-old suffered a health scare, he returned to social media to thank fans for their support.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" Foxx wrote on Instagram May 3. "Feeling blessed." He also thanked friend Nick Cannon for filling on the Fox show Beat Shazam, writing on his Instagram Story, "Thank ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."

The update comes after Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx announced that the Ray actor recently needed medical care for undisclosed reasons.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

On behalf of her family, including mom Connie Kline, Corinne asked for privacy at this time.

Celebrities have offered their support for Foxx and his family, with Cannon recently sharing an update on his condition.

"Man, I'm praying. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published April 23. "He's awake. They say he's alert."

Cannon and Kelly Osbourne announced May 3 they are filling in for Jamie and Corinne Foxx as guest host and DJ on Beat Shazam while the actor recovers from his medical incident.

Before his health scare, Foxx—who is also dad to Annalise Bishop, 13, with Kristin Grannis—was photographed in Atlanta while on the set of his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action.

The project will mark Cameron Diaz's first movie since appearing in Annie with Jamie in 2014. As for how he got his friend back on screen, Jamie said it took a little persuading.

"We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, 'Just give the people one more again,'" Foxx exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop in August. "We love her, we've been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic."

Away from work, Foxx remains focused on being the best dad to his daughters.

Just one week before his medical emergency, Foxx poked fun at Annalise's habits as she grows up. "Welcome to the teenagers' lives," he shared on Instagram April 1 with a photo of his youngest child on her phone. "They don't even look at you this day's. Always on the phone."

But all jokes aside, Foxx is proud of his children including Corinne, who recently received an award for her work with the Endometriosis Foundation of America.

"She has been very open and honest about what she's going through and being able to share her story has informed and lifted other people in need," he wrote on Instagram in March. "I love you to the moon and back. @corinnefoxx."