Janelle Monáe Coming to Boston With ‘Age of Pleasure' Tour

Janelle Monáe is going on tour.
The American singer, rapper and actress has announced that she will be going on a North American tour in support of her upcoming album, "The Age of Pleasure," which is due out on June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records.
This marks the 37-year-old singer's first album in five years since 2018’s "Dirty Computer."
The 26-city trek, which is titled the "Age of Pleasure" Tour, will kick off on Aug. 30 and make a stop at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Sept. 17.
Monáe recently told Rolling Stones in an interview that “being an artist gets lonely” and the new album has helped to calm her anxiety.
“I think being an artist gets lonely,” Monáe said. “Most people don’t understand what’s going on in my brain. Community has been so helpful to me; it’s beautiful that I have a title called The Age of Pleasure because it actually re-centers me. It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f------ lifestyle.”
Presale for tickets will go live on Thursday, June 1, for Verizon subscribers, while the general sale will begin Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m., just two days before the album itself drops.
All tour dates for Janelle Monáe’s "Age of Pleasure" Tour:
Aug. 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Aug. 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sept. 2 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 6 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Sept. 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Sept. 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Sept. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Sept. 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sept. 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Sept. 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sept. 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*
Sept. 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Oct. 2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 4 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Oct. 6 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Oct. 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Oct. 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater