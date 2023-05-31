Janelle Monáe Coming to Boston With ‘Age of Pleasure' Tour

Janelle Monáe is going on tour.

The American singer, rapper and actress has announced that she will be going on a North American tour in support of her upcoming album, "The Age of Pleasure," which is due out on June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records.

This marks the 37-year-old singer's first album in five years since 2018’s "Dirty Computer."

The 26-city trek, which is titled the "Age of Pleasure" Tour, will kick off on Aug. 30 and make a stop at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Sept. 17.

Monáe recently told Rolling Stones in an interview that “being an artist gets lonely” and the new album has helped to calm her anxiety.

“I think being an artist gets lonely,” Monáe said. “Most people don’t understand what’s going on in my brain. Community has been so helpful to me; it’s beautiful that I have a title called The Age of Pleasure because it actually re-centers me. It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f------ lifestyle.”

Presale for tickets will go live on Thursday, June 1, for Verizon subscribers, while the general sale will begin Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m., just two days before the album itself drops.

All tour dates for Janelle Monáe’s "Age of Pleasure" Tour:

Aug. 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Aug. 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sept. 2 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 6 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sept. 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Sept. 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Sept. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Sept. 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sept. 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Sept. 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sept. 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Sept. 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Oct. 2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 4 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Oct. 6 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Oct. 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Oct. 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater