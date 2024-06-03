Jason Kelce shares his hot take about how to shower correctly, and people have thoughts

Jason Kelce has a dirty secret.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center posted his thoughts on how to most effectively shower.

“All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier,” he wrote June 1 on X.

“Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”

It's unclear if Kelce was being serious or joking in his post.

The "diabolical lies" line may have been a reference to last month's controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College by Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, who used that phrase when talking to women about how they will find more satisfaction as wives and mothers than in their careers. Kelce's brother, Travis, is teammates with Butker.

Jason Kelce had previously said he didn't agree with Butker's comments.

Kelce’s showering comments came on the heels of another comment on X, in which someone wrote, “Jason Kelce looks like he doesn’t wash his legs or feet.”

“What kind of weirdo washes their feet….,” he replied to that post.

Kelce may actually be onto something. Dermatologists recommend showering two to three times per week, a fact that sent TODAY’s Al Roker into a tizzy when he learned that on the show in 2023.

When it comes to the most efficient and effective ways to shower, experts also say there’s no specific rule about how often to do so, with them saying people can reduce the number of showers they take if they’re not active. Experts also say washing hair too much can dry it out.

Kelce is the latest celebrity to throw his shower cap into the ring when it comes best cleaning practices. Kelly Clarkson has said she brushes her teeth and pees in the shower.

“I pee almost every time,” Clarkson said on her talk show in December 2023.

“I don’t regularly brush my teeth in the shower,” she added. “I just do it if I’m in a hurry.”

Jessica Biel, meanwhile, raised eyebrows when she said she enjoys chowing down in the shower.

“I love to eat and drink in the shower,” she said on TikTok in December. “Shower appropriate items like cereal or yogurt, coffee, tea. Popsicles, I know, melt factor — but safe. (It’s) down the drain (if) anything drops. You’re good.”

Biel’s admission stunned Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“I can’t. She eats in the shower? There’s no way,” Jenna said in January on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“Unless her shower’s really big,” Hoda said.

