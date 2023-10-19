Jax Taylor, Shake Chatterjee's ‘House of Villains' feud explained

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shake Chatterjee just got Jaxed!

The "Love Is Blind" star found himself in a bitter rivalry with his "House of Villains" costar Jax Taylor on the E! reality competition series' Oct. 19 episode. The bad blood started after the "Vanderpump Rules" alum overheard Shake secretly plotting to vote him out behind his back.

"So, our boy Jax, all I hear from him is about his wonderful wife and his vintage car collection, a $2 million deal," Chatterjee told housemate Bobby Lytes while trying to convince the "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star that Taylor wasn't deserving of the $200,000 prize. "He doesn't need the money."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

However, the Bravolebrity busted Chatterjee and later that night, the tension between the reality stars boiled over.

When Taylor insisted to his fellow celeb contestants, "I just want to stay and have some more fun. I'm dealing with my wife, my kid," Chatterjee called him out.

A History of Vanderpump Rules' Biggest Cheating Scandals

"You're telling everyone how nice your little family is, your wife made 2 M," he fired back at Taylor. "You're like a dark cloud walking around raining all over. You remind me of every high school bully that I grew up with."

Referencing Chatterjee's checkered history with ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati on the Netflix dating show, Taylor slammed him right back. "A bully?" he replied. "Coming from a guy who degrades women on national television. You're one and done, come talk to me when you've been on a show as long as I have."

Chatterjee then taunted his rival by insisting Taylor will be getting voted off "House of Villains" first, making him even angrier.

"If I see you out in Hollywood I will gladly go back to jail for you," Taylor threatened. "Trust me, I've been to jail many, many times."

However, Taylor's outburst was actually part of Chatterjee's plan to make him look bad in front of their costars, as he revealed in his confessional, "This is a really entertaining performance, I'm feeling really good since I have the opportunity to target Jax in front of everybody. He's a douche. That worked out perfectly."

See who gets voted out first when "House of Villains: airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on E!. Catch up on past episodes anytime here.