Fresh off her Emmys win, Jean Smart is taking her comedy to a new audience — she’ll kick off “Saturday Night Live’s” landmark 50th season along with musical guest Jelly Roll.

It will be Smart's first time hosting and Jelly Roll's first time performing on the show.

"SNL" on Wednesday announced the hosts and musical guests for its first five episodes of season 50, which premieres Sept. 28.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host on Oct. 5, with Coldplay as the musical guest.

Ariana Grande — who stars in the upcoming “Wicked” film adaption — will host Oct. 12, with Stevie Nicks performing.

“Beetlejuice” star Michael Keaton will host on Oct. 19, the last show before Halloween, and Billie Eilish will be that night's musical guest.

“SNL” alum John Mulaney will return to the show as host on Nov. 2, with breakout sensation Chappell Roan as the music guest.

The landmark 50th season of the sketch comedy show, which premiered on NBC on Oct. 11, 1975, comes with several cast changes.

While cast members Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney and Chloe Troast announced their exits from the show in recent weeks, the show added three new featured cast members for its milestone season: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline.

And former "SNL" cast member Maya Rudolph has confirmed she will revive her Vice President Kamala Harris impression this season ahead of the 2024 presidential election.