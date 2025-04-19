Jelly Roll admits he pooped his pants onstage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jelly Roll would’ve benefitted from a roll of T.P. during this onstage mishap.

The “I Am Not Okay” singer, who is set to headline the 2025 Stagecoach Festival April 26, revealed his most embarrassing moment — and the TMI tale just so happened to take place while he was onstage.

“I pooped myself one time,” he said on the April 17 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." “I did, I’m sorry.”

As host Jennifer Hudson and fellow guest Luke Bryan laughed about the matter, the 40-year-old (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) confessed he “didn’t know” he had to go.

“I was confident it was all air,” he continued in the interview. “I'm so sorry. I watched this crowd go from loving me to just being completely out.”

Jelly Roll then joked, “And I overshared again.”

It’s not the only health matter the singer has been transparent about, as he’s also been outspoken about his weight loss journey. In fact, he recently shared that he’s officially shed nearly 200 pounds since beginning his body transformation.

“I started at 540 pounds,” he told Pat McAfee on the April 9 episode of his "Big Night Aht" live show, “and I was 357 pounds this morning.”

Jelly Roll talks with Kelly Clarkson about his new album "Beautifully Broken," and opens up about how becoming more vulnerable has changed everything for him in life.

And Jelly Roll — who wed Bunnie XO in 2016 — noted that he’s eyeing another milestone.

“I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds,” he went on, “and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!”

But the "American Idol" “Artist-in-Residence” has also been candid about his ups and downs. After recently admitting that he doesn’t always “feel focused or positive,” he shared what inspires him to push forward.

“The things that motivate me and keep me going are the people I have met along the way across the juveniles and rehab centers or prisons,” he told E! News in February. “The people that come up to me and bravely share their sobriety date, or a story of something that they’ve dealt with, or someone they’ve lost.”

