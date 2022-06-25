Jennifer Aniston Honors Her Dad John Aniston at the Daytime Emmys

Now this is one iconic father-daughter duo.

On June 24, Jennifer Aniston gave a moving tribute to her dad John Aniston as he received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrious television career at the 2022 Daytime Emmys. In a video message recorded for the awards ceremony, "The Morning Show" actress, 53, shared that it was a "truly special moment" to honor her father, who is best known for his role on "Days of Our Lives."

"It's an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the life-long achievements of a great and well-respected actor," Aniston began. "Who also happens to be my dad."

The "Friends" star noted that her 88-year-old father has been "working in television consistently for over half a century" after he began acting in 1962 with a role on the crime drama "87th Precinct."

Since then, he has featured on iconic television shows including "Combat!," "Gilmore Girls," "The West Wing," "Star Trek: Voyager" and more.

At the same time, Aniston revealed that her father was also "simultaneously appearing in nearly every soap opera imaginable." She jokingly added, "You name it, I'm sure he's been on it."

However, Aniston shared that her father's "TV home" will always be "Days of Our Lives," where he has starred as the "dangerously handsome, perpetually suave businessman Victor Kiriakis" since 1985.

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him the respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," Aniston concluded her speech. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

While John Aniston was not in attendance on the evening, his "Days of Our Lives" co-star Suzanne Rogers accepted the award and shared a short message on his behalf.

"To be recognized is a tremendous privilege and achievement," she said. "John will be forever grateful."