There's nothing but good will between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

The "13 Going on 30 actress" — who has been dating John Miller since 2018 — showed her ex-husband some love by sharing a rare photo of the "Argo" actor — with whom she shares Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13 — on her Instagram Stories on June 15 to commemorate Father's Day.

In the throwback photo, Affleck is seen laying on a couch with one of their three children resting on his chest as he supports the baby with his hand. Garner captioned the snap, "Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favorite landing spot."

The 53-year-old's supportive post reflects the positive co-parenting relationship that the former couple — who got divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage — has maintained over the years.

Most recently, Affleck, 52, gushed about how much he appreciates his productive dynamic with Garner.

"I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner," Affleck told GQ in an interview published in March, "the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well."

Affleck — who was most recently linked to Jennifer Lopez, from whom he finalized his divorce in January after two years of marriage — went on to note how jointly addressing stories about their personal lives in the tabloids helped him and the "Alias" alum navigate co-parenting.

"We used to have a thing, my ex-wife and I, when they would see something on a supermarket stand,” he shared, “we would say, well, ‘You know this isn’t always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant.’”

Affleck added, "I know what’s going on in my life. And also, really more importantly, my kids know."

Affleck's comments remain in line with how he'd previously spoken about how he and Garner approach their strictly platonic co-parenting relationship, too.

"When you have children with somebody, you're connected to them forever," he told People in 2020. "I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children. I'm very grateful and respectful of her."