Jennifer Lopez says ‘This Is Me… Now' may be her music career's ‘last hurrah'

Jennifer Lopez, who just released her first studio album in 10 years, "This Is Me... Now," along with a film on Prime with the same title, is suggesting that her latest album may be her last.

Lopez, in an interview on the "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," said her new album, which is a reference to her 2002 album "This Is Me... Then," is a project representing a 20-year journey.

"When I started making this record, it did make me look at the past 20 years and that journey that I have been on," Lopez told Fallon. "And more my own personal, private journey that really nobody knew about."

"And I realized that my music was always born from that personal side of myself," Lopez continued. "Like I got to act, and do movies, but my music was always very, very personal. This album is a 20-year journey. This project is a 20-year project for my entire music career and how I got to from then to now."

So, with the album being a culmination of Lopez's entire music career, will it mark the end of her legendary run?

"You know, this project took so much out of me," Lopez said. "You know, you are so obsessed with something and you can't stop, it's just like every detail and everything."

"It's just draining, and you're like this is it. This is my last hurrah. I'm done!" Lopez added.

Whether or not "This Is Me... Now" is Lopez's last album, she did tell Fallon that it is her "most honest" album and that she believes it is "the best thing" she has ever done musically.

Lopez has also announced a "This Is Me... Now" World Tour, which is set to begin in June.

"We're going in, my last hurrah!" Lopez first told Fallon of her tour with a laugh.

"Of all the albums I've ever made, I feel like this one is really ready for the stage because of the Amazon original that I did with it," Lopez continued. "It's ready. All the choreography, everything's ready to go."

"This Is Me... Now" the album and film were both released Friday. Tickets for Lopez's world tour go on sale Feb. 23.

