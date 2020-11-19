Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Depression and Comforting Her Kids During Pandemic

To say that 2020 has been a challenging year is an understatement. And even Jennifer Lopez admits that this year has left her, and everyone around her, feeling moments of despair and depression.

In an interview with Spanish-language radio station El Zol 107.9 the 51-year-old spoke candidly about the toll 2020 has taken, and she opened up about getting herself and her kids through the experience.

(Editor's note: Lopez conducted the interview in Spanish. Her comments were translated by TODAY.)

“You know, it’s not easy and, during this pandemic, I think there was a moment where the whole world was depressed, afraid, very afraid of what was going to happen,” she said. “I had a lot of moments that I felt really bad, and also my kids — everyone, the whole house, my family, my girlfriends.”

Lopez, who has two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, and who lives with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters, added that “lots of prayers” have helped her and her family push through the difficult times.

“Put your batteries in, just keep going,” she said, summing up her approach. “You got to get up every day, and you just got to do it. It’s more important that on the days you feel bad that you get up and do something good. Do a little workout at home, do something that is going to make you feel good. Cook something that you like. Lift yourself up and move forward.”

And be sure not to let anyone else in the family fall behind.

“There was a moment where Emme came to my bed and she was crying, ‘Why is this happening? I miss my friends. Why is all this happening in our lives?’” Lopez recalled. “Everything was going on, there were protests and so many other things they were seeing.”

But whether navigating the pandemic or protests or a polarizing presidential election, the “Marry Me” star had the same advice.

“(I told her) sometimes things need to change and when things change it can sometimes be a little painful,” she explained. “But it will always be for the good of the world. And sometimes you have to live through those moments, you have to stay strong and grateful in those moments because we have so much. We have our health, we’re together, we have love, and there is nothing that we can’t survive with those things.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: