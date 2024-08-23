Jennifer Lopez requests to change her last name amid Ben Affleck divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

She’ll always be Jenny from the block, but she’s asking for a name change.

When Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck on Aug. 20, her paperwork detailed a specific request.

J.Lo—or, as she’s currently legally known, Jennifer Lynn Affleck —o fficially requested her name be restored to Jennifer Lynn Lopez, according to documents obtained by E! News.

In addition to the name change, the Maid in Manhattan actress asked the state to deny both her and Ben the opportunity to collect spousal support. The couple, according to an NBC News source close to Jennifer, did not have a prenuptial agreement, meaning that money earned by the pair since their July 2022 marriage in Las Vegas is considered community property.

As Jennifer Lopez was gearing up to file for divorce from Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage, the "Argo" director was nowhere close by.

J.Lo’s filing—which came exactly two years after their Georgia wedding ceremony—lists “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

News of the couple’s split surfaced following months of speculation of martial issues that began at the 2024 Met Gala in May, when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer arrived as a co-chair of the event without Ben. And Jennifer’s court docs seem to confirm those rumors, listing the date of separation as April 26.

E! News has reached out to reps for Lopez and Affleck but has not received comment on the divorce filing.

Jennifer and Ben first met in the early 2000s and filmed 2003’s Gigli and 2004’s Jersey Girl together. The pair dated and were engaged by November 2002, but postponed their September 2003 wedding. By January 2004, the couple had broken up.

Following that breakup, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 and the pair had three kids: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12. After separating in 2015, the Argo director and Alias alum finalized their divorce in 2018.

Jennifer went on to marry Marc Anthony—with whom she shares twins Max and Esme, 16—in 2004, but the pair divorced in 2014. The This Is Me… Now singer then dated and was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, but the couple broke up by early 2021 after rescheduling their wedding multiple times.

"You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19," the former MLB player said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021. "You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."

